Services
Schinderle Funeral Home Inc
1600 Schinderle Ln
Algoma, WI 54201
920-487-2662
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, May 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Erwin LaLuzerne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erwin LaLuzerne


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Erwin LaLuzerne Obituary
Erwin LaLuzerne

Algoma - Erwin Justin LaLuzerne, 87, Algoma, passed away Friday May 10, 2019 after a short battle with cancer.

He was born Sept. 5, 1931 in Duval, WI to Victor and Adele (Wery) LaLuzerne.

Erwin is survived by his wife of 66 years Lorraine (Everard) LaLuzerne, children Linda (Lee) Dachelet, Randy (Delores) LaLuzerne, Brian (Becky) LaLuzerne, Debbie Ullman and Kevin (Allison) LaLuzerne; 13 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, brother-in-law John Delfosse, sister-in-law Elaine Collins and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his in-laws Orbie and Jennie (Vandertie) Everard, sisters Emma (Henry) Jandrin, Judy Delfosse, brothers Joe, Lawrence, Edwin (Betty) LaLuzerne and in-laws Irene Everard, Arlene (Richard) Derenne and Harold Collins.

Family and friends may gather at St. Mary Catholic Church, Monday May 13, 2019 from 9:00 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM with Father Alvan Amadi officiating. Burial in the church cemetery.

The family would like to thank all the staff at the Algoma Long Term Care Unit for all the wonderful kindness and care given to Erwin.

The SCHINDERLE FUNERAL HOME, Algoma assisted the family with arrangements.

Express your sympathy, memories and pictures on Erwin's Tribute page at www.schinderle.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 12 to May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now