Estelle Meyer
Green Bay - Estelle Diane Meyer, 76, Green Bay, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020, at a local hospital, after complications from Covid19. She was born August 8, 1944, in Chicago, daughter to the late William and Loretta Cross.
Estelle held many jobs in the area throughout her life, mainly at Aspiro and Sbarro. In her younger years, she enjoyed The Special Olympics
, and she really liked her time spent at the CP Center. Estelle loved playing Bingo, watching the Price is Right, and cats.
Estelle is survived by the love her life, Louis; caregiver and guardian, Amy Kluth; numerous nieces and nephews; and her close friends, Carolyn, Shirley, Vicki and David.
In addition to her parents, Estelle was preceded in death by her sisters and brothers, and her many feline friends.
When things are safer in the community, a memorial service will be planned. Malcore (West) Funeral Home is serving the family.
Special thank you to Oaks Family Care Centers for all the kindness and compassion shown to Estelle over the years, and to Crossroads West, Lakeland Care, and to all the wonderful doctors who saw her over the years.