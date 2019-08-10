|
Esther Stubbs
Green Bay - Esther Eleanor Stubbs, 97, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019. She was born on January 20, 1922, to the late Lenora and Jacob Ginsbach. Esther graduated from Elmwood High School and attended River Falls State Teachers College. On January 13, 1940, she married Charles A. Stubbs; he passed on November 10, 2010, after 70 years together. They lived in Menomonie and Madison, WI and South Bend, IN before Charles entered the Army Air Corps in World War II. She returned to Menomonie while Charles served in the Army Air Corps during the war. She also lived briefly in Gainesville, FL, San Marcos, TX, Columbia, SC and Savannah, GA with Charles during his B-25 navigator and officer training in the United States before deployment to the Pacific Theater. After World War II, they lived in Menomonie before they moved to Green Bay in 1954. They joined St. Paul's United Methodist Church, where she was a lifetime member. Esther was involved in her community through her membership with the Eastern Star, New Comers Club, Berlin Auxiliary, West Turner's Square Dance Club, numerous Boy Scouts of America units, the YMCA, and various bridge clubs. She and Charles also enjoyed traveling with family and friends to locations in North America and throughout the world. They had fond memories of their motorhome travels especially their Canadian fishing trips. They visited every state in the Union, most Canadian provinces, and twice had extended travels in Europe. They spent many winters in Pharr, Texas, where they enjoyed dancing, playing cards, and making new friends; also, they took many trips to Mexico. Most of all, they enjoyed their family of six children, seven grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her children Barry Stubbs (special friend Katie), Kathleen Rolthe, Thomas (Mary) Stubbs, Richard (Cindy) Stubbs, and Robert (Tammy) Stubbs; grandchildren Susan (Raul), Luke (Kari), Jennifer (Scott), Adam (Dayna), Elizabeth, Gilian, and Evan; many great-grandchildren; several great-great-grandchildren and other relatives.
Esther is preceded in death by her husband, son Kyle, infant granddaughter Courtney, and siblings Ethel Gerrish, Marjorie Miklian, and Richard Ginsbach.
She will join her husband Captain Charles Stubbs with a private graveside service.
