Esther Vanden Plas (Petska)
Green Bay - Age 94 passed away peacefully in her home on April 2, 2019. She was born in Rosencrans, Wisconsin to Albert and Mary (Kapitz) Petska. In 1929 her family moved to Green Bay where she made many friends who continued their friendship for 80 years. Esther graduated from Green Bay West High School in 1942 and went on to study at Milwaukee State College. She worked as the secretary to Rev. E.J. Westenberger, Diocesan Superintendent for the Catholic Archdiocese.
Esther was very active in the Green Bay community. She served as Chief of the first Green Bay Women's Quarterback Club; Community Theatre; and was elected the youngest President of the MacDowell Club in 1949.
She met and married Roy C. Vanden Plas in 1955. Roy worked for Red Owl and the couple were transferred to Hopkins, Minnesota in 1959. While raising their three children (Mary, Mark & Jane) she continued sharing her faith and the family joined Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic church in 1960. Esther became involved in the St. Dympha Circle, Girl Scouts, and many volunteer roles. She enjoyed her community service as a 14 year volunteer at Oak Terrace Nursing Home and other service projects. She remained a Packer backer and enjoyed the border battle with the Vikings.
Preceded in death by husband Roy; infant daughter Mary Rose; sisters Milly Van Grunsven and Cora Baeten. Survived by daughters Mary Clare Peter and Jane Vanden Plas; son Mark (Diane) Vanden Plas; Grandchildren Clare Peter, Pamela (Kevin) Blendermann; Katie, Kelsey, Chantel (Zak) Reiss, Melissa, Emily & Adam Vanden Plas,; Great Grandchildren: Aiden and Lucas Vanden Plas; Walter and Gianna Blendermann and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation on Friday, April 12 from 4:00 - 7:00 at Washburn-McReavy Hopkins Chapel, 1400 Mainstreet, Hopkins, MN.
Funeral service Saturday, April 13 at 11:00, Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 13505 Excelsior Blvd., Minnetonka, MN with visitation one hour prior to service. Memorials preferred to Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church or Sharing & Caring Hands.
Thank you to the staff and neighbors at The Glenn Minnetonka and Park Nicollet Hospice.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019