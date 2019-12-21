|
Esther Wilson
Green Bay - Esther Wilson, 99, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019. She was born on March 19, 1920, in Pound, WI to Emil and Augusta (Stank) Guseck.
Esther grew up on a farm and was one of 11 children. She married at seventeen to John Cudnohufsky. Together they lived in Lena for 13 years before moving to Green Bay. Esther worked downtown for H.C. Prange's. She also worked at Green Bay Canning factory. She and John had two beautiful children, Sandra and Janet. John passed in 1997 and four years later, Esther married Woodrow Wilson.
She loved her faith and going to church, canning, traveling and gardening - especially roses. She also loved cardinals and any birds. Esther was a very warm and compassionate person. She helped as much as she could to anyone who needed it.
She is survived by her daughters, Sandra (Gary Van Calster) Gilliaume and Janet (Phillip) Heuser; grandchildren, Brian (René) Van Calster, Todd (Jill) Van Calster, Tammy (David) Bonnin, Kevin Heuser; great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Kasey, Hunter, Christopher, Taylor, Sydney, Megan, Philip; great-great-grandchildren, Everleigh, Elisa, Aspen; siblings, Judith (Burd) Galbraith, and Elgin (Mary) Guseck; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Esther was preceded in death by her first husband, John; her second husband, Woodrow; son, John Jr.; and siblings, Clara, Elmer, Edwin, Angeline, Earl, Ervin, Elsward.
Visitation will be at First Bible Baptist Church, 2605 Libal St, on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 1:30 to 2:30 pm, followed by the Funeral Service at 2:30 pm with Rev. Harley Keck officiating. Burial will be in Fort Howard Memorial Park. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
A special thank you is extended to the staffs of Emerald Bay Retirement Community and Unity Hospice; as well as family and friends that visited.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019