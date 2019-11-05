Services
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
View Map
Esther (Nowak) Zarnoth


1921 - 2019
Esther (Nowak) Zarnoth Obituary
Esther (Nowak) Zarnoth

Green Bay - Esther (Nowak) Zarnoth, 98, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2109. She was born on October 19, 1921 in Milwaukee, WI to John and Stella Nowak.

On January 10, 1939, Esther married Leo A. Zarnoth. He preceded her in death on December 10, 2014. Esther worked as a baker at Super Valu, retiring in 1982. She and Leo filled their retirement years with traveling throughout the United States and the world, to include Germany, China and France. They wintered in Texas and Mexico for many years. Esther also enjoyed many bus trips to casinos in Wisconsin.

Survivors include her daughters, Ruth Falk, Carol Le Coque, and Judy (Ronald) Barribeau; 13 grandchildren; many great-grand and great-great-grandchildren; brother, Tony Nowak; three sisters, Ann Bitters, Betty Heling, and Virginia (Jack) LeMere; and in-laws, Marie Zarnoth, Loretta Zarnoth, Pearl Bittner, and Elaine Nowak.

In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by an infant daughter, Annette; son, Mark; grandchildren, Larry Le Coque and Brenda Le Coque; son-in-law, Ernie Falk; and her siblings, John, Eddie, Leonard, and Irene.

Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 12 noon to 1 p.m. Friday, November 8; followed by the Funeral Service at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Entombment will be in the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019
