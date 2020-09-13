1/1
Eugene A. Piotrowski
Eugene A. Piotrowski

Pulaski - Eugene A. Piotrowski, 88, Pulaski, died peacefully Sunday morning, September 13, 2020, at Country Villa Assisted Living. The son of Walter "Ed" and Helen (Miller) Piotrowski was born May 29, 1932, in Hofa Park, where he farmed until retiring in 1978. After his retirement, Gene became a snowbird, spending his winters in St. Petersburg, Florida. On June 30, 1984, he married Bernadine Todzy at St. Stanislaus Church in Hofa Park. The couple made their home in Cecil.

"Concertina Gene" loved listening to all kinds of music. He played the concertina from the time he was nine years old and was inducted into the Concertina Hall of Fame. He also enjoyed fishing and playing cards.

Survivors include his nieces and nephews: Barbara Treml, Larry Dorner, Lee Dorner, Donna Gezella, Sam Dorner, Rosemary Deterville, and Virginia VanPay, David Nowicki and Patti Glime, Steve Leisgang, Laura Conby, Bonnie VandenBusch, Janet Pryes, Bernie Leisgang, Gordy Leisgang, Karen Montejano, Dennis Leisgang, and Julie Terrien; other relatives and many friends.

In addition to his wife, Bernadine, who passed away on October 8, 2004, Gene was preceded in death by his four sisters: Louise (Leo) Dorner, Marian (Leo) Nowicki, Alice (Donald) Nowicki, and Rita (George) Leisgang; one niece, Carol Dorner, and two nephews: Vernon Nowicki and Mark Leisgang.

Friends are invited to gather with the family at St. Stanislaus Church, W188 Hofa Park Drive, Hofa Park after 9:30 a.m. Friday, September 18th. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Friday at the church, Fr. Patrick Gawrylewski, O.F.M. presiding. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.

Guests will be required to wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines.

Since it might not be possible to be with the family in person, you are welcome to send any cards of condolence to the funeral home (make sure you put the family's name on the outside envelope and your return address) and we will forward your cards and messages to the Piotrowski family.

Marnocha Funeral Home P.O. Box 356 Pulaski, WI 54162

Online Condolences may be expressed at www.marnochafuneralhome.com






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Sep. 13 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Memorial Gathering
09:30 AM
St. Stanislaus Church
SEP
18
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Stanislaus Church
Funeral services provided by
Marnocha Funeral Home, Ltd.
186 E Pulaski St
Pulaski, WI 54162
920-822-3221
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
