Eugene Anthony 'Bud' Maes
Green Bay - Eugene Anthony "Bud" Maes passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020.
Born January 30, 1923 in Shawano County, Wisconsin to the late August and Stella Maes; Bud attended Green Bay, West High School and graduated just in time to be drafted into the Army following the attack on Pearl Harbor.
Among his last words to his family were, "tell them I had an amazing life." And indeed, he did. He had the love of a gentle and sweet woman, the love and respect of their six children and he met all of his grandchildren seeing all grow into adulthood with children of their own.
Bud was a man with boundless energy. By day, he worked for Wisconsin Public Service for 28 years and he pursued his part time passions by managing St. Mary's Roller Rink for over 20 years where he was known as "Uncle Bud" by the youth that passed through those doors for over two decades. At one time in the mid-1970s, Bud worked at all three roller rinks operating in Green Bay. He built and flew model planes, became a pilot, tended a huge vegetable garden, he made cool Boy Scout props and Pinewood Derby cars and he collected and repaired clocks. He was an amateur calligrapher and he mowed the lawns of many of his neighbors until he was in his mid-90's. Bud also drove school bus, "just to be with the kids" after retiring until he was 86.
Bud is survived by his six children, Gary and Jean (Lalonde) Maes, Gale Maes, Glen Maes, Gregg and Bonnie (Collins) Maes, Guy and Rebecca (Michels) Maes, Gwen and John Wilmet and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive
Bud was preceded by his wife Marjorie (Enderby) Maes, his father August and his mother, Stella (Rentmeester) Maes, his brothers William, Ernest, Earl and Albert Maes, and his sisters, Lorraine "Minn" Van Ark, Marcella "Sally" Beth, Pearl Celusek, Germaine Hundt, Deloris "Mitzi" Pouwells and his daughter-in-law, Susan Maes.
Visitation for Bud will be held on Sunday, October 18th at Lyndahl Funeral Home 1350 Lombardi Avenue, Green Bay, Wisconsin from 12:00-2:00 PM. Service at 2:00. Expressions of sympathy, memories and photos may be shared with Bud's family on his tribute page at www.lyndahl.com
