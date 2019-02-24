Services
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Stiles, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Stiles, WI
Eugene Bellow

Stiles - Eugene R. Bellow, 61, of Stiles, passed away at his home February 22, 2019. He was born to the late Alvin and Helen (Kushava) Bellow on November 20, 1957 in Oconto Falls.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and snowmobiling.

Surviving are 2 brothers, Melvin (Pat) Bellow, Kenosha; Gerry (Wanda) Bellow, Covington, TN; 3 sisters, Darlene Williams, MN; Diane (Jerry) Pusich, Conover, WI; LouAnn (Peter, Sr.) Herlache, Lena; brother-in-law Ray Sittner, IL; 2 aunts, Lillian Bellow, Hazelhurst, WI; Leona Belongia, Oconto: special friend Sandy and many nieces and nephews.

Eugene was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers, Alfred and Sylvester, a sister Helen Jane Sittner and brother-in-law Pastor Ron Williams.

The family will greet relatives and friends at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Stiles on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 9 AM until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM with Father Joel Sember officiating. Eugene will be placed to rest at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, Stiles. Please visit RhodesCharapata.com to express online condolences.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019
