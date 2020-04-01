|
Eugene Gilbert
Green Bay - Eugene Gilbert lost his long battle with Alzheimer's on March 30, 2020. Gene was a wonderful husband, father and "Bumpa" to his eight grandchildren. He was born to the late Edward and Rosella Gilbert on Oct 26, 1932 and married Doris Schuh in August 1957.
Following graduation from Seymour High School, he attended St Norbert's in DePere and went on to receive his Master's in Social Work from The University of Iowa. Gene returned to Green Bay to work for the Catholic Diocese but the majority his of career was spent working as Director of Social Services for Brown County Human Services Mental Health Center. Upon retirement from Brown County Gene landed his second dream job as a tour guide for his beloved Green Bay Packers until his final retirement at age 82.
Gene was an active member of St Bernard's Parish for over 55 years. He loved spending time with his family, playing cards, gardening, tinkering in the yard, and Wisconsin sports. "Nanny" and "Bumpa" spent the majority of their time cheering on their grandkids at soccer games, baseball games, horse shows, choir concerts, swim meets, dance recitals, and plays.
Gene is survived by his wife Doris of 63 years, children: Kari Waselchuk (Mark), and children Emily Becker (Brandon) & Andy; Jennifer Crabb (Tom) and children Sam & Max (Aubrey); Meg Pendleton (Jeff Vandersteen) and children Anna, Jack & Kate; Paul Gilbert and daughter Lily & Lily's mother Missy Gilbert; sisters Katherine VanVreede, Noreen Wenninger (Bob), sisters-in-law Sue Gilbert, Jan Conrad (Ron), Connie Latimer (Tom), Lisa Kramer (Eric) and many loving nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Lee Gilbert, sisters Laverne Malcheski and Vyonne Sherman, and Doris's parents Ves and Laverne Schuh
A celebration of Gene's life will be held at a later date. A special thank you to the kind and loving staff at Allouez Parkside Village. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Unity Hospice or .
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020