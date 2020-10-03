Eugene (Gene) Gullickson
HOWARD - On September 29, 2020 Gene entered the Kingdom of Heaven! Gene was born on September 16, 1930 in Green Bay to Herbert and Margaret Gullickson. He graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1948 and later attended Badger Business College. While working at Multiple Copy Forms, he met the love of his life, Lorraine Stix. They raised their 7 children in the house that Gene and Lorraine built and proudly welcomed 13 grandchildren and 4-1/2 great-grandchildren. The family was completed with all of the dear friends that became part of our family forever.
Throughout the years, Gene was involved with The Koinonia Community, Boy Scouts, Howard Optimist Club, Knights of Columbus (4th degree), Prison Ministries, TEC, Bible Studies and numerous prayer groups. Gene owned and operated his own business in the cutting tool industry for over 30 years.
He was a man of many talents, who could fix anything and loved to share his knowledge. As a result, he became the family: Engineer, Psychologist, Doctor, Craftsman, Philosopher, and the center of our heart.
Most of all he was a man who treasured his family. He constantly said "I am so proud of my family". Playing cribbage with the grandkids and great-grandkids and flying paper airplanes brought out the child in him. Root beer floats, fried chicken, banana cream pie and ice cream were always on his mind.
Gene and Lorraine recently celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary on May 10, 2020. They were truly partners who complimented each other. Through their travels, and family camping trips, they shared many cherished memories. Dancing as one and supporting each other every day. They spent endless hours of playing solitaire on the computer together and helped each other to win the game.
He was a spiritual man who always believed in the eternal reward in heaven and waiting for the moment that he would be welcomed into the arms of our Heavenly Father.
Survived by his wife Lorraine and their children, Denis & Kathy, Alan & Deb, Brian & Terri, Ellen "Odge", Faye & Mark, Gary & Bridget; grandchildren, Jean (Ben), Karen, Lisa (Jeremy), Matthew, Paul, Rachel (Steven), Chad (Amanda), Bob (Jayme), Katrina (Scott), Stephan, Andrew, Noah, Abby; great grandchildren, Zachery, Aubree, Connor, Jacob and Baby Boy Teigland.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his sister Carol; and eldest daughter, Carol Ann.
Visitation will be at St John the Baptist Catholic Church, 2597 Glendale Ave., (one quarter mile east of the corner of Cardinal Ln. and Glendale Ave. Entrance directly across from BP gas station on Glendale), on Wednesday, October 7th from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m. with the Mass of Christian Burial to follow with Rev. Jim Lucas officiating. Because of the COVID-19 situation, please wear masks and practice social distancing. Online condolences welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com
We love and miss you dad, grandpa and great-grandpa. We will continue to make you proud of us.