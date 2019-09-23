|
Eugene Hoffman
Kelly Lake - Eugene Hoffman, 91, Kelly Lake, died Saturday morning, September 21, 2019 at Atrium Post Acute Care of Oconto Falls. He was born December 17, 1928 to Charles and Fannie (Soukup) Hoffman.
On September 23, 1950 he married Helen Gusick in Pound. The couple owned and operated a family farm in the Kelly Lake area all of their married lives until retirement. In retirement Eugene enjoyed making his cedar crafts and was also the sextant at Pine Hill Cemetery in Spruce for many years.
Survivors are his two sons, Dan "Killer" Hoffman, Donald (Jane) Hoffman, all of Kelly Lake; four grandchildren, Christina Hoffman and Jennifer (Peter) Budz, Ashley (Greg) Stueber and Jason Hoffman; nine great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren; one sister, Marlene (Marvin) Rosner, Pound; one brother-in-law, Julius Panske, Porterfield.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Helen in 2011, four brothers, two sisters and daughter-in-law Sandra Hoffman.
Visitation will be held 9-11am Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Jones Funeral Service in Oconto Falls. Burial will follow in Pine Hill Cemetery, in the Town of Spruce.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be made to the donor's choice.
The Hoffman family would like to thank the loving staff of The Cottages at Meadowlands, Atrium of Oconto Falls and Heartland Hospice for the care and concern shown Eugene during their time together.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 23, 2019