Ryan Funeral Home & Crematory
305 North Tenth Street
De Pere, WI 54115
(920) 336-3171
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Eugene "Gene" Hudson


1944 - 2019
Eugene "Gene" Hudson Obituary
Eugene "Gene" Hudson

De Pere - Eugene Russell "Gene" Hudson, 74, De Pere, passed away on March 8, 2019. He was born in Green Bay on December 15, 1944 at St. Mary's Hospital.

Gene graduated from Gillett High School, where he was a successful athlete. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army and served his country primarily in Germany. He spent his career in the paper industry and retired to care for his wife, Carol.

As an avid outdoorsman, Gene would hunt or fish whatever was in season. He enjoyed playing softball in his younger years, and watching it when he was older. Gene had the first 300 game at Village Lanes.

Gene is survived by his sons, Troy (Sue) and Terry (Teresa); grandchildren, Cody, Jamie (LeeAnne), Meghan, Jesse, Kalee and Tucker; great-grandchildren, Violet, Aiden, Keira, Mason, who all refer to him as "Old Grandpa." He is further survived by Shelby (Don), Deloris, Cathy and Mary, as well as other extended family members.

Gene was preceded in death by his wife, Carol; as well as Dorothy, George, Ivan, Gary, Helen, Gordon, Betty Lou, Russell and Oscar, along with other extended family.

Family and friends may visit at Ryan Funeral Home, 305 N. Tenth Street, De Pere, beginning at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. A short prayer service will conclude the evening at 7:00 p.m. Military Honors will follow. Entombment will take place at Allouez Catholic Cemetery & Mausoleum.

The family would like to extend special thanks to New Perspective, Tender Hearts, Unity Hospice, V.A. Home Health and many others for their compassion and care at the end of Gene's journey.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Mar. 10, 2019
