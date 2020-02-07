|
|
Eugene M. Habeck
Pulaski - Eugene M. Habeck, 83, Pulaski, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, February 6, 2020, at Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Seymour. He was born May 1, 1936, in Suamico, to the late Ertman Bernard and Mary (Holloway) Habeck, and was a US Army veteran.
On December 27, 1958, Gene married Carol L. Hudson in Milwaukee. The couple made their home in Pulaski in 1968. He worked for Wisconsin Bell/ AT&T until retiring in 1995. He also worked for Barnes Rodeo, Iowa, for 25 years. Gene enjoyed bowling, scuba diving, and antiquing. In his retirement years, he also became a darned good cook. He will be missed very much by his family and friends.
Gene is survived by his wife, Carol; children: Terri Van Schyndel (special friend, Carl Dziekan), Abrams, Kurtis (Lisa) Habeck, Sobieski, Steve (Brenda) Habeck, Abrams, Jenny (Allan) Christopherson, Pulaski; five grandchildren: Kody (fiancée, Stephanie) and Zachary, Amanda (Dan), Katie, and Colton; four great-grandchildren: Vivian, Eleanor, Charlie, and Amy; one brother, Paul (Marilyn) Habeck, Green Bay.
Preceding Gene in death were his two brothers: Harold (Betty) and Jimmy (Gladys) Habeck; and one sister, Betty (Rueben) Marks.
Friends are invited to gather with the family at Peace Lutheran Church, 1954 Co. Rd. U (Green Bay) Kunesh from 9-11 AM Friday, February 14. The Funeral Service will be celebrated at 11 AM, Pastor Stuart Dornfeld officiating.
The family would like to thank the staffs at Good Shepherd Nursing Home and Unity Hospice for their care and concern.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020