Eugene Marks
Green Bay - Eugene Marks, 91, Green Bay, died peacefully at home, Friday, March 27, 2020, after battling chronic lung disease. He was born in Suamico on March 16, 1929 to Otto and Mamie (Bloedorn) Marks.
Eugene graduated from Green Bay West High School, Class of 1948. He was a hard worker, always having numerous jobs. Eugene started his career commercial fishing with his father at the age of twelve. Later he and his brother Everett started the Mark's Brothers Fish Co. He became a Green Bay Police Officer in 1956 working until his retirement in 1984.
Eugene plowed snow for numerous Suamico residents through out the years. He was a loyal member for every morning coffee with Jerry's Crew at the Suamico Garage. He enjoyed operating heavy equipment, or what he would call 'Big Kid Toys' at Barlaments. He also enjoyed Saturdays at the cottage with his sons doing different projects.
Eugene is survived by his long time significant other, Fern Wolf; sons, Dan (Jane) Marks, Jeff (Amy) Marks; grandchildren, Kala (Brandon) Koehler, Kristin (Dan) Neta, Karissa (Josh) Dryak; great-grandchildren, Adeline Koehler, Hayden Koehler, Gabriella Neta, Samuel Dryak; siblings, Everett (Carolyn) Marks, Darlene (Al) Paul; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant sister.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Unity Hospice.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Suamico Cemetery. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
The family would like to extend their thanks to the staff of Unity Hospice for all their loving care.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020