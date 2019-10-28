|
|
Eugene P. "Gene" Basten
Bay Settlement - Eugene P. "Gene" Basten, age 73, of Bay Settlement, passed away suddenly, Saturday, October 26, 2019 at his home in Oconto with his partner, Beverly at his side. He was born May 29, 1946 in Green Bay, son of the late Harold and Lucille (Nuthals) Basten.
Gene attended Premontre and Preble High School. Later he attended NWTC for electrical engineering. He married Darla G. Thornton, August 29, 1964 and the couple was blessed with 3 children. Gene later married Marjorie G. Ruppenthal of Hilbert, WI, December 1, 1979. They shared 32 years of marriage and were overjoyed to welcome 2 more children. Marjorie preceded him in death in 2011.
Gene began his career at FEECO, Int'l in the 1960's and later was employed by Procter & Gamble, leaving in 1987 to start the first family business, M&E Video. The business later became US Hobby Mfg & Video. When his interests transitioned from video and electronics to manufacturing and production, G&B Manufacturing was established in 2005, where the family came together to support this entrepreneurship. After losing his wife, Marge in 2011, he continued for another year before retiring from that industry. Gene, Marge and their son, Jesse started Fresh & Frozen Foods in 2010, where Gene continued his love of building and tinkering, turning his attention to machines for food service. He always had a dream and a vision and worked hard to bring his ideas to fruition. Gene and Beverly were currently working on a new business plan when Gene passed.
Gene's love of building and inventing things began at an early age when his Uncle Clary taught him how to build and fly model airplanes. He was a founding member of the Green Bay RUF Model Airplane Club and served as secretary and treasurer for many years. He was passionate about guns, motorcycles and Elvis Presley. Gene enjoyed old westerns, horror and sci-fi movies and loved sharing those with his family. His favorite Christmas movies were "Scrooge" and "Miracle on 34th Street" and he made it a tradition to watch them every year with his sister, Muriel and whomever else he could get to watch! He was an avid card player and loved talking smack to his opponents. Gene had a good heart and he was a loyal, loving man with a great sense of humor. His family will dearly miss his animated story-telling.
Gene is survived by his 5 children: April Basten, Eugene Basten, Heather Basten Nelsen, Erin Basten and Jesse Basten; 9 grandchildren: Brandon and Steven Skaletski, Tristan and Megan Basten, Skylor Basten, Bailey and Summer Nelsen, Eli Renier and Remi Basten; his partner of 3 years, Beverly Griffin; his only sister, Muriel Keyser; special cousin, James Montie; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his second wife, Marjorie.
Visitation will be held at Newcomer-Green Bay Chapel (340 S. Monroe Ave., Green Bay), Thursday, October 31, 2019 from 10 AM to 12 PM. A funeral service will follow at 12 PM. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to the family are greatly appreciated.
Gene's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Oconto First Responders for their quick action and compassion.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019