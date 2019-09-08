|
|
Eugene Pochron
Pulaski - Eugene S. Pochron, 69, formerly of Pulaski, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at his home in Longmont, CO. He was born June 18, 1950, in Pulaski, to the late Frank and Marion Pochron.
Eugene graduated from Pulaski High School in 1969 and UW Stevens Point in 1973; then enlisted to serve in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Blakely. Eugene spent many years selling insurance and being a business manager, working in finance at car dealerships. He most recently was employed at Always Senior Care, where he received an award for Caregiver of the Year. He loved to fish and hunt with his friends in both Wisconsin and Colorado, and remained an avid Packers fan.
Survivors include two sisters: Dianne (Richard) Hoffman and Lynn Schleis, all of Green Bay; nieces and nephews: Michael Hoffman, Lisa (Jamie) Condon), Jeff (Heather) Hoffman, Nicole Pochron (friend, Justin), Jenna and Riley Schleis (friend, Hali); great-nieces: Jenette, Haleigh, and Jocelyn Hoffman; many other family members and friends in both Wisconsin and Colorado.
Eugene was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Marion Pochron; a brother, SP5 Ronald Pochron; a sister, Janice Pochron; and several aunts and uncles.
Friends are invited to gather with the family at Marnocha Funeral Home, Pulaski, after 1:30 p.m. Monday, September 16th. A Memorial Service will be celebrated at 3:30 p.m., Fr. Patrick Gawrylewski, O.F.M. officiating. Burial will take place in Assumption B.V.M. Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.marnochafuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019