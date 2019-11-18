|
|
Eugene "Gene" Schmechel
Eugene "Gene" Schmechel, age 81, passed away on Sunday November 10, 2019. He was born in De Pere, WI on January 25, 1938 to Clarence and Irene Schmechel.
Gene was a retired master printer. He started in the industry as an apprentice while in high school. He loved the "craft" of printing and excelled in all areas.
Dad had a quick wit and great sense of humor. He was tough as nails but a gentle soul at heart. He was a handyman and proudly made projects for many. He was an animal lover and enjoyed all of Wisconsin sports. He played football in high school and was selected all state as a freshman. He loved playing cards, softball, bowling, fishing and hunting. We thought he made the best morning coffee and bacon, and the Grandchildren will always remember the booger truck. In recent years he wintered in Arizona and the Grand Canyon amazed him. His greatest love, however, was his family.
Dad loved a good party, so we're sending him off in style. Friday December 6th from 4:30-7:30pm at the Ashwaubenon Community Center located at 900 Anderson Drive, Ashwaubenon, WI.
A memorial fund has been established in his name.
Gene leaves behind his loving wife: Nancy Lange Schmechel which whom he just recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary; daughters: Lori (Bob) VanEssen, Lisa (Greg) Zuleger, Lynn (Chris) Tasch; grandchildren: James (Aleka and children) VanEssen, Cassandra (Chris) Smith, Weston (Mackenzie) Zuleger, Astina (Steve) Zuleger, Mykal (Aubrey and daughter) Schmechel, Payton Rausch, Chloey Tasch; great grandchildren: Mya and Eden. He was preceded in death by his beloved dog, Kola.
Arrangements by Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home, Eagle River. Online condolences may be expressed at gaffney-busha.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019