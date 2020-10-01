Eugene "Hawk" School
Suring - Eugene "Hawk" H. School Sr., age 86 of Suring, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Hawk was born on November 29, 1933 to the late Elmer and Katherine (Gerrits) School. He grew up in Breed and spent the rest of his life in Suring. Hawk served his country in the United States Air Force from 1952 to 1955. On April 19, 1958, Hawk married Joyce Fischer at St. Michael Catholic Church in Suring. For the majority of his life, Hawk worked as a truck driver, retiring from Schneider after 25 years in 1996. Even after retiring, Hawk still enjoyed driving truck part time. He worked as a truck driver for Seneca Foods for a number of years. Hawk enjoyed playing cards, hunting, fishing, telling fish stories over a few beers, reminiscing with old trucking buddies, spending time with family and friends, camping and traveling. He was an active member of American Legion Post 283 and a member of St. Michael Catholic Church.
Hawk is survived a daughter, Sue (Wayne) Schnell; 4 sons, Eugene (Kelly) School Jr., Bob (Denise) School, Ken (Patti) School, and Henry (Chris Mikle) School; 11 grandchildren, Jesse, Justin, Dustin, Jacob, Nicholas, Emily, Tyler, Ethan, Kelsey, Mitchell, Logan; 11 greatgrandchildren; 2 sisters, Eleanor (Ronnie) Pockat and Eunice (Lenny) Madison; a sister-in-law, Sharon Christensen. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Joyce; 2 brothers, Elmer School Jr. and Ervin School.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring from 10 am until 12:45 pm. A funeral service will be held following the visitation at 1 pm at St. Michael Catholic Church in Suring. Military Honors will follow the service. Hawk will be interred beside his wife at Breed Union Cemetery. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com
