|
|
Eugene "Geno" Watermolen
Green Bay - Eugene, "Geno" Watermolen, 85, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from congestive heart failure. He was born to the late Barbara and Felix Watermolen on November 3, 1934 and attended East High School. He served in the military from 1957-59. After serving his country, Geno resumed his work as an electrician. He worked for Eland Electric before becoming an electrician for St.Vincent's Hospital for the next 28 years until his retirement at age 62. He married Angie (Shafel) Wauters November 9, 1957 and she preceded him in death in 1977. He then married Georgia (Rassmussen) Schmid July 15, 1980 and she preceded him in death in 1999.
Geno was talented in a variety of trades. He built a camper, dune buggy, paddle boat, and his own home on East River Drive. Geno loved woodworking with many of his creations adorning the homes of family and friends. He enjoyed playing and watching softball, gambling, and time spent upnorth at Lake LaFave and McComb Lake with his children and grandchildren.
Survivors include his 5 children Dennis Watermolen (special friend Marcia), Glen (Pam) Watermolen, Debbie (Marcel) Turriff, Randy (Diane) Watermolen, Vicki (Mike Jr.) Flynn and two stepchildren Brenda (Rick) LaFave and Jeffrey (Kelly) Schmid; 20 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild; Sister and Brother In-Laws Jeanette Watermolen, Pam Bass, Jan Kott, and Christie (Jim) Smeester.and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two wives, his brothers Marvin, Francis, Ray, and sister Doris Knapp; Brother and sister in-laws Genevieve Watermolen, Veronica Watermolen, Bob Knapp, Mike Kott, Dave Bass, Jeanette & Ed Blohowiak, Mary & Robert Ronsman, Connie & Bob Robinson, Margaret Shafel, Kenneth & Sandy Shafel.
Friends may call at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 1307 Lourdes Ave, DePere, on Monday, March 9, from 3 - 5pm with the memorial service to follow.
The family would like to thank the staff at St.Mary's Hospital and Unity Hospice for the wonderful care they gave our dad in his final days. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.prokowall.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020