Services
Swedberg Funeral Homes
518 W FIFTH ST
Shawano, WI 54166
(715) 526-2631
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Wendt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene Wendt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene Wendt Obituary
Eugene Wendt

Bowler - Eugene A. Wendt, age 74, of Bowler passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Eugene was born in Green Valley on October 7, 1945, son of the late Edward and Marie (Pockot) Wendt. Following high school Eugene served his country in the United States Military. On April 23, 1966 Eugene was united in marriage to Mary Schmidt in Pulcifer. The couple made their home and raised their family in the Hoffa Park area. Mary preceded Eugene in death on May 13, 2009. Eugene worked for Asplund Tree Expert Company as a tree trimmer for 25 years before retiring. He loved being outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Eugene is survived by: his children, Laureen (Mark) Lindsley of Green Bay, Allen Wendt of Bowler, and David Wendt of Bowler; four grandchildren, Max, Matthew, Leah, and Dylan; a brother, LeRoy (Linda) Wendt of Morgan; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He is preceded in death by: his wife, Mary; his parents; and a sister Diana Carlson.

Private family services will be held.

www.swedbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -