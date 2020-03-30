|
Eugene Wendt
Bowler - Eugene A. Wendt, age 74, of Bowler passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020. Eugene was born in Green Valley on October 7, 1945, son of the late Edward and Marie (Pockot) Wendt. Following high school Eugene served his country in the United States Military. On April 23, 1966 Eugene was united in marriage to Mary Schmidt in Pulcifer. The couple made their home and raised their family in the Hoffa Park area. Mary preceded Eugene in death on May 13, 2009. Eugene worked for Asplund Tree Expert Company as a tree trimmer for 25 years before retiring. He loved being outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Eugene is survived by: his children, Laureen (Mark) Lindsley of Green Bay, Allen Wendt of Bowler, and David Wendt of Bowler; four grandchildren, Max, Matthew, Leah, and Dylan; a brother, LeRoy (Linda) Wendt of Morgan; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He is preceded in death by: his wife, Mary; his parents; and a sister Diana Carlson.
Private family services will be held.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020