Eugenia June Wolf
Green Bay - Eugenia Kraszewski Wolf, affectionately known as June Wolf, age 92, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 with her family by her side. Born April 25, 1928 in Flintville, WI to Walter and Stella Kraszewski, she was one of ten children. On May 29, 1948 Eugenia Barbara Kraszewski married George Frederick Wolf of Fond du Lac, WI and together they celebrated 45 years of marriage before George died on February 4, 1993. After their marriage, George and June lived on a farm in Pulaski, then moved to Suamico for a number of years and most recently resided for 40+ years in Howard, WI. Together they were blessed with 6 children: Bradley, Bruce, Bonnie, Barbara, Beverly and Brian and were the proud grandparents of Amy, Jay, Heidi, Aaron, Adam, Alex, Jackie, Elisabeth, Grant, Erica, Nick, Brett, Jeremy, Crystal, Ashley.
June was a devout Catholic and a long-time member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Howard, WI and prior member of St. Benedict Catholic Church, Suamico, WI while participating in many organizations throughout the years. Her strong faith in the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ blessed her and guided her through her entire life.
A self-taught professional cook, June's dream came true when she and George co-founded the Rock Garden Supper Club, Green Bay in the mid-1970's. She will forever be remembered for her wonderful Thursday Night Polish Buffets, Friday Night Fish and Sunday Brunch spectaculars. Recognized by her "bee hive" hair style, employees, customers, friends and family alike often referred to June as the "little lady with the big heart."
June's favorite pastime was playing cards and she especially loved playing for money. The card games spanned from sheepshead, king's corner, cribbage, poker, blackjack and pinochle as well as "garbage" with her great-grandchildren. She always had a deck of cards with her, whether she was at an appointment, attending a wedding, or at a party, she would often say, "Does anyone want to play cards?" She also loved to play bingo and was quite "crafty" at making little treasures. June and George loved to travel while always upping their game for an adventure, whether vacationing with family or criss-crossing the country with friends. From New Jersey to California, Arizona to Florida, Iowa to the Caribbean, she never met a stranger and often referred to herself as "The Matchmaker."
Family was very important to June and the Little Newton Lake cottage was her happy place…she and George lovingly shared their cottage with their children, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many, many friends. Booyah bashes, polish sausage & corn boils, polka music, around-the-clock card games and lots of food and drinks filled all of us with 50+ years of fond memories. June and George hosted gatherings with loads of people swimming, fishing, waterskiing, jet-skiing, playing volleyball, celebrations, snowmobiling, tossing horseshoes, blueberry and mushroom picking and sitting around the campfire. In the latter years, June shared with many of us that she lived a fulfilled life and was blessed with wonderful family and friends. She often said "When I am gone, I want you to celebrate my life with one big party"….but we will have to wait until the time is right to come together to celebrate her legacy and life…. her family will stay in touch!!!
Eugenia is survived by her children, Bruce (Dorothy) Wolf, Bonnie (Steve) Knier, Barb Willems, Bev (Rick) Bodart, Brian (Karla) Wolf, 19 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, her sister, Margaret Roels, sisters-in-law Lorraine Kraszewski and June Kaye, and daughter-in-law Darlene Wolf. She was preceded in death by her husband, George and son, Bradley, infant son Joseph along with her brothers and sisters, Donald (Sophie) Kraszewski, Bernard (Helen) Kraszewski, Irene (Earl) Schmidt, Regina (Vernon) Pierret, Raymond (Shirley) Kraszewski, Richard Kraszewski, Joyce (Ken) Ulatowski, Gerald Kaye, and sister-in-law Mary Wolf, brothers-in-law Leo (Pat) Wolf and Bernard Roels.
A private mass for the family only will be held at St. John the Baptist Church, Howard, WI officiated by Fr. Jim Lucas. Entombment will be in the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum, Green Bay, WI. The mass can be viewed Thursday, October 29th beginning at 12:50pm or anytime after by going to www.sjbh.org
and clicking on the Facebook icon on the bottom of their page to find the online streamed mass. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in June Wolf's name. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.blaneyfuneralhome.com
. To send cards, mass intentions or contribute to the memorial fund please mail to Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., Green Bay, WI 54303 with attention to June Wolf's family and they will be forwarded on.
A very special thank you to Meghan, Nancy, the caregivers and staff of New Perspective Senior Living and Unity Hospice, for the amazing love, care, warmth and laughter you provided to "JuneBug."