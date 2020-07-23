1/
Eunice Julien (Englebert) Gauger

Sturgeon Bay - Eunice "Eunie" Julien (Englebert) Gauger, 90, of Sturgeon Bay, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

She will be missed by her daughters, Sue Austad of Sturgeon Bay and Char Lodl of Madison; grandsons, John (Torri) Austad and Matt (Jill) Austad; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandson; sisters-in-law, Betty Stanecki, Esther Gauger, Lois Gauger, and Angeline Gauger; other relatives; and friends.

Preceded in death by her parents; husband, sons-in-law, Tom Austad and Tom Lodl; great-granddaughter; seven siblings; siblings-in-law; and other relatives.

Private Mass of Christian Burial to celebrated at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sturgeon Bay. Entombment in St. Joseph Cemetery Mausoleum beside her husband, Orville "Orv".

Memorials appreciated for The Arthritis Foundation or The Parkinson's Foundation.

Arrangements entrusted with Huehns Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay. View full tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.




Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
