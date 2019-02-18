|
Eunice Verber
De Pere - Eunice M. Verber, age 85, of De Pere, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. The daughter of the late John and Nellie (Achten) Lenss was born January 17, 1934 in De Pere. She graduated from West De Pere High School, where she met and later married Ronald Verber in 1953. After high school, Eunice worked at St. Norbert College for a short time before staying at home to care for her children. In addition to being a great mom, she took pride in keeping the house clean and was an excellent baker and talented homemaker. After raising the kids, she went on to work at Shopko for over 20 years. Her faith was very important to her, and she was a long-time member of both St. Mary Catholic Church in De Pere, where she was a member of the Christian Women Group, and Old St. Joseph Church on St. Norbert's campus. Above all, she treasured time spent with her family.
Survivors include her children: Lynn (John) Klaus of De Pere, Joseph (Patty) Verber of Lexington, KY, Beth (Steve) Fencl of Lakewood and John Verber of Allouez; grandchildren: Jenny (Benjamin) Naze, Katie Klaus, Dani (fiancé Zachary Munger) Klaus, Stephanie (Eric) Zwiers, Matt Verber, Kyle (fiancé Kayla Little) Verber, Nikki (Craig) Zwiers, Ryan (Kristin) Fencl, Jaren Verber and Tanner Verber; great-grandchildren: Isabella, Sophia, Noah, Millie, Grace, Camden, Micah, Aubrey and Owen; a sister Judy (Dennis) McGinley; as well as nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald and a son, Michael.
Family and friends may visit at Cotter Funeral Home, 860 N Webster Ave, De Pere, on Tuesday, February 19 (TODAY) from 6-8pm. Visitation will continue on Wednesday at St. Norbert College Parish at Old St. Joseph Church, on the campus of St. Norbert College, De Pere, from 9:00am until 10:15am. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30am with Fr. Mike Brennan, O.Praem officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, De Pere. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family with arrangements.
PLEASE SEE WWW.COTTERFUNERALHOME.COM OR CALL 920-336-8702 FOR IMPORTANT PARKING INFORMATION AT THE CHURCH.
Our family would like to extend a special thank you to the caregivers at Rennes Health and Rehab, as well as to Unity Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, mom was a breast cancer survivor and the family requests donations be made to the American Breast Cancer Foundation (abcf.org).
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019