Newcomer Funeral Home
340 S Monroe Ave
Green Bay, WI 54301
920-432-4841
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum
2770 Bay Settlement Rd
Green Bay, WI
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum
2770 Bay Settlement Rd
Green Bay, WI
Eurena "Mae" Collin


1934 - 2019
Eurena "Mae" Collin
Eurena "Mae" Collin

Green Bay - Eurena "Mae" (Engebose) Collin, age 85, of Green Bay, passed away peacefully, Monday, December 23, 2019 at Woodside Rehab Center after a short illness. Mae was born January 5, 1934 in Brussels, WI, daughter of the late Gouldie and Rita (Tassoul) Engebose.

Mae married Norbert Collin, June 21, 1952 in Brussels and the couple was blessed with 2 daughters, Sue and Sharon. Mae and Norbert were married 40 years before he preceded her in death in 1992.

Mae wasn't afraid to try anything. She had a kind and compassionate heart and was willing to help anyone in need. Mae enjoyed canning salsa with her 2 nieces and brother as part of "The 3 Belgian Salsa Company". She enjoyed bowling in couples' leagues with Norbert and playing cards, dice and BINGO with friends and family.

Mae is survived by her 2 daughters, Sue (Jo Marquardt) Collin and Sharon (Lenny Lapacz) Korpal; grandsons, Justin (Becky) Korpal and Bryan Korpal; great-grandchildren: Chris, Roxxy, Dakota and Elsa Korpal. She is further survived by a brother, Gary (Sandi) Engebose and sister-in-law, Patsy (Murlin) LaLuzerne, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

She was preceded in death by 2 sisters, Germaine Engebose and Agnes Jean (John) Alberts and 2 brothers, John (Judy) Engebose and Merle Engebose.

Visitation will be held at Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum (2770 Bay Settlement Rd., Green Bay), Friday, December 27, 2019 from 12 to 2 PM. A funeral service will follow at 2 PM officiated by Pastor Steve Apfel. Entombment will be in the mausoleum. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit www.NewcomerGreenBay.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials directed to the in Mae's name are appreciated.

Mae's family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Aurora Hospital and Woodside Rehab Center for their care and support.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019
Newcomer Funeral Home
