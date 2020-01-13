|
Evan passed away peacefully in the loving arms of his parents on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the age of 5 months. Evan is survived by his parents, Justin and Sara (nee Champeau) Daul; sister Nora Daul; grandparents Lois Champeau, Scott Champeau (Tammy Wilber) and Rick Daul; great-grandparents, Gerald (Irene) Kernan and Harriet Jaszewski; uncles and aunts, Elizabeth (Dan) Monfils, Jennifer (Brandon) Roberts and Halle Daul (Kayden Keyser); cousins, Adrian, Harvey and Kelly Monfils. Evan is further survived by many other great-aunts, great-uncles, other family and friends.
Evan was preceded in death by his grandma Mary Daul and great-grandparents Alvin and Ethel Linzmeier, Charles (Audrey) Champeau and Len Jaszewski.
A special thank you to West Allis Women's Pavillion/NICU and Children's Wisconsin for their amazing support and love for Evan.
Visitation for Evan will be held on Saturday, January 18, at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 380 Bluemound Rd., Waukesha, from 1 PM to 3:45 PM followed by a funeral service at 4 PM.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in Evan's name.
Church and Chapel Rudolph Larsen Bros. Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, please call 262-549-0659 or visit www.churchandchapel.com to view the online obituary or leave condolences.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020