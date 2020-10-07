Evelyn Hendricks
Algoma - Evelyn M. Hendricks, 62, Algoma, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020 after a courageous battle with Cancer. She was born January 18, 1958 in Green Bay to the late Ervin H. and Dolores J. (Barry) Gegare. Evelyn went on to marry the love of her life, Michael F. Hendricks in Green Bay on May 19, 1979.
Evelyn loved to travel with friends, especially when it was some where tropical, but never turned down a road trip with her dear friend Terry!
She loved to craft and was always coming up with the most creative and beautiful pieces to give to her family and friends every chance she got. If you ever met Evelyn, you likely have one of her projects as a gift in your home.
Her love of baking was enjoyed by everyone around her. She never turned away the chance to try the latest and greatest recipe regardless of how difficult the recipe may seem. Evelyn shared her baking skills with everyone, even folks she did not know very well would often reflect on her amazing desserts. He ability to keep us all on our toes and her unique charm will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Michael and two daughters and three sons in law, Katie (Jesse) Derenne, Duvall; Kari (Tim) LeFevre, Casco; Kiely Ramirez; six grandchildren, Brianna Vander heyden, Samantha, Natalie and Shelby Derenne, Mason and Ciara LeFevre; two sisters Judy (Toby) Smits, Mary Gegare; one brother Jimmy (Lois) Gegare; brothers in law and sisters in law, Nancy (John) Kazik, David (Christine) Hendricks, Karen (Greg) Brandt, Kathy Hendricks, Chris (Teri) Hendricks, Paul (Jackie) Hendricks; many nieces, nephews and a multitude of great friends further survive.
Evelyn is preceded in death by her parents; step father Jerry Edges; her oldest daughter Stacey Ramirez; her mother in law and father in law Elaine and Jerome Hendricks; two brothers Bobbie Gegare, David Gegare; two sisters and two brothers in law Elayne (Neil McNulty) Gegare, Karen Berry, Danny Hendricks; special nieces Angel Krueger, Bobbie Jo Solchenberger; a very dear friend, Emily Talken.
Friends may call 9:00 am to 10:45 am Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at St. Peter Church, Lincoln. Funeral 11:00 am on Wednesday with Rev. Edward Looney officiating. Burial in St. Peter Cemetery, Lincoln.
Precautionary steps against the Covid-19 virus will be suggested upon entering the church, hand sanitizing, wearing a face covering and social distancing is appreciated.
McMAHON FUNERAL HOME, LUXEMBURG is assisting the Hendricks Family. www.mcmahonfh.com
A special thank you is extended to everyone who has helped make Evelyn's life extra special rather than treating her as if she were "Fragile" during these last few years. She was absolutely a fighter!