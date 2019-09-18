|
Evelyn L. Barry
Green Bay - Evelyn L. Barry, 92, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019. She was born on June 19, 1927, in Green Bay to Maria Carter.
Evelyn graduated from De Pere High School. She was a devout catholic. Evelyn married James Barry and they raised two adopted children. She and James loved being up north at their cabin.
Survivors include her grandsons, James Colbo and William Colbo; son-in-law, Ron (Lu) Colbo; a sister, Katherine Montaire; and many nieces and nephews.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, James Barry; son, Michael Barry; daughter, Michelle Colbo; as well as her parents, brothers and sisters.
A private service will be held. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019