Evelyn L. (Laurent) Thomas
Green Bay - Evelyn Louise (Laurent) Thomas, 97, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020. Evelyn "Evie" was born July 24, 1923 on Boncher Farm, Champion, WI to John and Mary (VanderVest) Laurent. She was raised by her mother and stepfather, Albert Lonzo.
She married Carlton (Cully) Thomas on December 26, 1944 at St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church while he was home on leave from the Army. They were married for 54 years.
Evie was a very independent woman who was proud of the fact that she worked well into her 80's. She worked at the Odd Fellow Home, the Northern Paper Mill and the Red Owl Warehouse (Super Value). She transitioned to Osco Drug when it opened and became known as the "Card Lady" after it became CVS.
Evie and Cully spent summers in Menominee, MI where she continued to visit into her 90's. Her summers were filled with a passion for gardening and yardwork while enjoying the warm Wisconsin sun. Evie had her first birthday party at the age 90.
She is survived by her sister, Lucy Cooney; Lucy's children, whom she treated as her own,
Julie Kunzer, Mary, Robb (Nancy), Randy, Rick (Linda), and Steve (Debbie) Cooney. She is further survived by many nieces and nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carlton (Cully); three brothers, Ben, Joseph and John (Jack) Laurent; five sisters, Leona Horkman, Lillian Lathauer, Libby Vanden Plas, Mabel Vanden Plas, and Viola (Perkins) Crabbe.
Out of concerns for COVID-19 safety, the family will gather privately for a Funeral Service. Entombment will be in the Shrine of the Good Shepherd Mausoleum. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send on-line condolences please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
Thank you to the staffs of Woodside Manor 3, especially, Carol; Woodside Nursing Home and Unity Hospice for the care they gave to our "Auntie Evie." Also to Dr. Fred Walbrun for his years of care. A special thank you to her Godson, Rick and his wife, Linda Cooney for their years of care and support of Evie.