|
|
Evelyn M. Targaczewski
Howard - Evelyn M. Targaczewski, 91, Howard, passed away at the Jack and Engrid Meng Residence of Unity Hospice in De Pere on Saturday, July 27, 2019. She was born in Chicago on January 8, 1928 to the late Walter and Victoria (Nieroda) Bankowski.
Evelyn married Leonard Targaczewski on Jan. 22, 1949 at St. Hedwig Church in Chicago, IL. They moved to Pulaski in 1949, where she was a member of Assumption B.V.M. Parish. She was active in the St. Anne's Society and received their Outstanding Stewardship Award in 2005. Evelyn and her husband moved to Howard in 1994.
Survivors include her two sons, Mike and Jeff (Carol) Targaczewski; eight grandchildren, Carrie, Todd, Paul, Jack, Jamie, Holly, Toni and Tyler; ten great grandchildren.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her loving husband, Leonard Targaczewski; her parents; two sisters and one brother; two daughters-in-law, Lynn and Shelly; in-laws, Gustave and Marie Targaczewski.
Evelyn loved spending time with her family— especially cooking for them. She made sure no one ever left hungry! Her hobbies also included: crafting, playing cards with her friends, playing Scrabble and gardening.
Her family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Unity Hospice for the wonderful care they provided.
Family and friends may call at the Pfotenhauer Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Howard-Suamico location, 1145 Cardinal Lane, on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 4 until 7:00 p.m. Visitation continues on Thursday at St. Agnes Catholic Church, 1484 Ninth St., Green Bay from 10 until 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. at the church with Father Patrick Beno officiating. Online condolences welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 29 to July 30, 2019