Evelyn Rass
Luxemburg -
Evelyn "Evy" L. Rass, 93, Luxemburg, died early Monday morning, October 14, 2019, at Oak Park Place CBRF in Green Bay.
She was born on November 3, 1925 in Pilsen to the late Joseph M. and Elizabeth B. (Jicha) Mleziva. On September 13, 1947 she married Robert C. Rass at St. Joseph Church in Pilsen. He preceded her in death on September 9, 1982. Evy graduated from Luxemburg High School in 1942 and was employed with Cohen's Dept. Store and Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. Later was employed with the Luxemburg-Casco School District as a cook for four years and as a bookkeeper for twenty-three years, retiring in December of 1987. She was a member of St. Mary Church in Luxemburg and a member of the St. Mary Christian Mother Society. Her enjoyments included watching the Green Bay Packers, completing sudoku puzzles, traveling, reading, praying the rosary and serving many people by taking them shopping, getting their mail etc. checking on others in the neighborhood making sure their needs were met!
Survivors include her four daughters, Ann (Kim) Deda, Algoma; Mary Rass, Green Bay; Karen (Steve) Tipps, Wisconsin Dells; Terri (Al) Peot, Luxemburg; six grandchildren, Chase Deda, Allen, Trinity and Simon Tipps, Brad Peot, Kyle (fiance' Jenna Beier) Peot; brothers in law and sisters in law, Clem Rass, Neenah; Marie Miller, Luxemburg; Laverne Happel, Brookfield; Lois Dorner, AZ; Jim (Alice) Rass, Mosinee; many nieces and nephews.
Evy was preceded in death by one son, Greg Rass, two brothers, Lester and Stanley (Evelyn) Mleziva, two sisters, infant Grace, Lucille (Joe Mahlik) (Fritz) Schroeder, Bert (Lil) Rass, Jim Miller, Dr. Emery Happel, Betty (Don) Weier, Tony Dorner, Madge Rass; her father in law and mother in law, Clem and Louise Rass.
Friends may call at St. Mary Church, Luxemburg, 8:30 to 10:45 am on Thursday, October 17, 2019. Funeral 11:00 am on Thursday with Rev. Daniel Schuster officiating. Burial in St. Mary Cemetery, Luxemburg. McMAHON FUNERAL HOME, LUXEMBURG, is assisting the family. www.mcmahonfh.com
The family wishes to extend a note of thanks to Unity Hospice for your care of our Mother this past month.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019