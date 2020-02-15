|
Evelyn Skaggs
Green Bay - Evelyn Theresa Skaggs, 94, Green Bay, died surrounded by family and loved ones on Friday, February 14, 2020. She was born October 28, 1925, in Duck Creek, WI to Edward G. and Anna (Nys) Wennesheimer.
Evelyn worked for 20 plus years at Larson Canning. She volunteered as a bell ringer for the Salvation Army and donated blood at the Red Cross.
She was an adventurer who liked a good mystery. Evelyn loved traveling, sewing, and having a cold beer on a hot day. She also enjoyed dancing Polkas and attending church picnics. Evelyn was a fiercely independent woman who enjoyed thrift shopping and going to rummage sales. She had a quick wit and a good heart.
Evelyn is survived by her daughters, Carol Krohn and Mary Peters; grandchildren, Sulema Saldaña, Saúl Saldaña, Michael Krohn, Dale R. Peters, Odessa Doxtater, Christopher Krohn, and Louis Skaggs III; many great-grandchildren; and her sister, Ann Bishop.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Louis Skaggs II; granddaughters, Crystal Stevens and Nicole Skaggs; brothers, Wilbur (Beatrice) Wennesheimer and Orville Wennesheimer; and a sister, Violet (Bill) Elliot.
Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 21; followed by the Funeral Service at 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at St. John the Baptist Cemetery. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020