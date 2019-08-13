|
Evelyn Van De Laarschot
De Pere - Evelyn E. (Vercauteren) Van De Laarschot, 94, De Pere, passed away in the morning hours of Tuesday, August 13, 2019. On February 14, 1952, Evelyn married Norbert A. Van De Laarschot at St. Boniface Church in De Pere.
In her early life, she worked as a bookkeeper. She became a homemaker and raised four children with Norbert. Evelyn led a very active life. She liked to garden, camp with family, downhill ski, bowl and golf well into her eighties.
Evelyn was an active member of St. Boniface and Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Family her entire life. Her strong faith was an important part of her daily life.
She is survived by her children, Karen Kollmann, Keith Van De Laarschot, Sandra (Rick) Byers and Gary (Lisa) Van De Laarschot; grandchildren, Lee, Anna, Jeff, Alex, Erica, Adam, Brooke, Kyle and Rebecca; great-grandchildren, River, Robin and Emma. She is further survived by her brother, Clarence Vercauteren and other members of her extended family.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Norbert; her son-in-law, Ralph Kollmann; eight siblings and other extended family members.
Family and friends may visit at Our Lady of Lourdes, 1307 Lourdes Avenue, beginning at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. with Father Peter Ambting, O.Praem officiating. Entombment will follow at Allouez Mausoleum.
The family would like thank the staff at Rennes Health & Rehab Center for their compassionate care. Ryan Funeral Home, De Pere is assisting the Van De Laarschot family. To send online condolences, please visit www.ryanfh.com.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019