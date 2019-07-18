Evie Mishaela Gutzmer



Green Bay - Evie Mishaela Gutzmer, née Morris, 27, left her body behind for a glorious entrance into the presence of her Lord Jesus Christ on July 17, 2019. She was born on June 25, 1992 in the Philippines to Joseph and Cecilia (Ramos) Morris. On July 5, 2019 she married Joel Gutzmer.



She made the most of the time the Lord gave her, not achieving perfection here, but bringing honor and glory to her Lord. She loved making art - both on canvas and paper, but especially through baking and decorating cakes. Her love for children was realized through her work as an art teacher and a volunteer Sunday School teacher at her church. Her life, ministry, and race on this earth are now finished - she now worships from a much better vantage point.



She is survived by her husband, parents, six siblings, in-laws, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, uncle and father-in-law.



All services will be held at Highland Crest Baptist Church, 1830 S Military Ave, Green Bay. Visitation will take place on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm and continue on Saturday, July 20 from 9:00 am until the time of the Funeral Service at 11:00 am with Pastor Chad Hertler officiating. Interment at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Milwaukee, WI. Expressions of sympathy and memories may be shared with Evie's family on her tribute page at www.lyndahl.com. The family would especially like to thank Evie's church family at Highland Crest for all their love, support, and prayers.



"For to me, to live is Christ and to die is gain. If I am to go on living in the body, this will mean fruitful labor for me. Yet what shall I choose? I do not know! I am torn between the two: I desire to depart and be with Christ, which is better by far; but it is more necessary for you that I remain in the body." Phil 1:21-24 (NIV) Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 18 to July 19, 2019