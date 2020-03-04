|
Ezekiel David Falish, went home to be in the arms of our Lord on Sunday, March 1, 2020.
He is survived by his parents, Alex and Missy (Krouth) Falish, Green Bay, his paternal grandparents, Marvin and Jeanne Falish, Green Bay, his maternal grandmother, Mary Krouth, Green Bay, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends may call at the Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St. after 3:00 pm Sunday until time of service. Funeral service 7:00 pm Sunday at the funeral home with Deacon Bill Burkel officiating. On line condolences may be sent to the Falish family at www.prokowall.com.
I will give you a new heart and put a new spirit in you; I will remove from you your heart of stone and give you a heart of flesh. Ezekiel 36:26
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020