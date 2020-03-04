Services
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
920-468-4111
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
7:00 PM
Proko Wall Funeral Home
1630 East Mason Street
Green Bay, WI 54302
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ezekiel Falish
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ezekiel David Falish

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ezekiel David Falish Obituary
Ezekiel David Falish, went home to be in the arms of our Lord on Sunday, March 1, 2020.

He is survived by his parents, Alex and Missy (Krouth) Falish, Green Bay, his paternal grandparents, Marvin and Jeanne Falish, Green Bay, his maternal grandmother, Mary Krouth, Green Bay, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Friends may call at the Proko-Wall Funeral Home, 1630 E. Mason St. after 3:00 pm Sunday until time of service. Funeral service 7:00 pm Sunday at the funeral home with Deacon Bill Burkel officiating. On line condolences may be sent to the Falish family at www.prokowall.com.

I will give you a new heart and put a new spirit in you; I will remove from you your heart of stone and give you a heart of flesh. Ezekiel 36:26
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ezekiel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Proko Wall Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -