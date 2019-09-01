|
|
F. Joseph Van Severen
Green Bay - F. Joseph Van Severen "Joe"
"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith"
2 Timothy 4:7
On August 27, 2019, Joe Van Severen completed a 17 year battle with Parkinson's Disease and has received the crown of life from Jesus. He was born on June 15, 1950 in Watertown, NY to Frank and Evelyn, nee Brownell, Van Severen. Joe was a 1968 graduate of Southwest High School and the Academy of Art College in San Francisco, CA in 1976. On June 17, 1972, he married Barbara Hendrickson, and they recently celebrated 47 years of marriage. Joe began his life-long work as a freelance illustrator in San Francisco and continued in the Chicago area until finally returning to Green Bay in 1990. Using his gift to illustrate his faith, he primarily worked for Christian publishers, making stories come alive with pen and paint. He was a member of Pilgrim Lutheran Church.
Joe is survived by his wife Barbara; children Neil (Amy) Van Severen of De Pere and Nellie (Matthew) Leis of Oconomowoc; grandchildren Damian, Madison, Julia, Finley, Navy, Edie, and Calvin Joseph. He also leaves a sister Beth (Jim) Clement and brother Tim (Joan) Van Severen; brothers-in-law Thomas Hendrickson and Lee (Candy) Hendrickson; sisters-in-law Patricia Gross and Diane Hendrickson, as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and cherished friends.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers-in-law Robert Hendrickson and Charles Gross and sister-in-law Sandra Hendrickson.
On Tuesday, September 3rd, friends and family may call at PILGRIM LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1731 St. Agnes Dr., Green Bay, from 9-10:45 am. The Funeral Service following at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Joe's name may be made to Unity Hospice (www.unityhospice.org) or the American Parkinson Association (www.apdaparkinson.org).
The family wishes to thank Curative Connections, Unity Hospice, Pilgrim Lutheran Church and the many family and friends who have blessed them.
Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos may be expressed with Joe's family on his tribute page at www.lyndahl.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019