Faith Daoust

Menasha - Faithe Cheryl (Sharpe) Daoust, 75, Menasha, died on Monday, October 19, 2020. She was born on July 27, 1945, to the late LaVonne and Mildred (Beyer) Sharpe in Appleton. Faithe attended Neenah High School. After her father, LaVonne, passed away her step-father, Merl Eickhoff, was brought into her life. Faithe was united in marriage to Daniel Daoust on June 9, 1962, at St. Therese Parish in Appleton. She was a member of Bethel Evangelical Lutheran Church where she taught Bible Study. Faithe volunteered her time for St. Jude's as well as at Shepard of the Valley Lutheran School. She worked at various retail stores such as Kresge, Gimbles, Wal-Mart, Kohl's and Fanny Farmer and taught preschool at Kindercare. Faithe was the co-owner of Daoust Bakery in New London where she liked to decorate cakes. She enjoyed knitting and sewing, even sewing her children's clothes when they were younger. Faithe loved to travel and take photos of the people in her life and of the places she would travel to. She took joy in tending to her vegetable and flower gardens. Faithe was an avid reader and liked to paint with acrylics. She was an animal lover to her special dogs Cocopuff, Dasher, Rufus, Toby and Jack.
Faithe is survived by her husband, children Jody (James) Geenen, Mary (Dave) Fischer and Steven (Karla) Daoust, grandchildren Rachel, Ashley, Amy, Lindsey and Preston, step-son Luke, step-great-grandsons Gabriel and Reuben, siblings Randee (Pete) Kessler, Stephanie Sharpe and William (Barb) Sharpe, brother-in-law Joseph Daoust. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends
Faithe was preceded in death by her parents and step-father Merl Eickhoff, sister Terri Sharpe, sister-in-law Margaret (Robert) Dahlin and brother-in-law Dan Schmanski
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, October 23, 2020, at Bethel Evangelical Lutheran Church, 829 Appleton Rd., Menasha. Friends and family may visit from 12:00 PM until the hour of the service. Burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park, Appleton. To express an online condolence please visit wichmannfuneralhomes.com
In lieu if flowers please consider a donation to Bethel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Faithe's name.