Fara R. Bommarito
1922 - 2020
Fara R. Bommarito

Manitowoc - Fara R. Bommarito, age 98, formerly of Eastpointe, MI and a current resident of Manitowoc, died Thursday morning, October 22, 2020 at Manitowoc Health & Rehabilitation Center. Manitowoc.

Fara was born on April 18, 1922 in Detroit, MI, daughter of the late Anthony and Rosaria (Pellerito) Pellerito. She grew up in Detroit and graduated from high school in 1941. On June 12, 1948 she married Joseph J. Bommarito in Detroit, MI. He preceded her in death on December 11, 1997. She was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, Newton.

Fara is survived by three children: Frances Badalamenti, Manitowoc, Sara Gallina, Manitowoc, Vincent (Jill) Bommarito, Grosse Pointe, MI; eight grandchildren; Eighteen great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents: Anthony and Rosaria Pellerito; her husband: Joseph J. Bommarito; two sons-in-laws: Nicolo Gallina, Sam Badalamenti; three brothers and one sister.

Private family services will be held at St. Thomas the Apostle Parish, 8100 Brunner Road, Manitowoc. Rev. David Beaudry will officiate with burial at Resurrection Cemetery in Clinton Township, MI. Memorials can be made to Sharon S. Richardson Hospice in Fara's name. The Reinbold & Pfeffer Family Funeral Home of Manitowoc is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Manitowoc Health & Rehabilitation Center and the Sharon S. Richardson Hospice for all the loving compassionate care given to Fara.






Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2020.
