Services
Joldersma & Klein Funeral Home
917 S Burdick St
Kalamazoo, MI 49001
(269) 343-2628
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
The Fountains at Bronson Place
Resources
More Obituaries for Faye Clifton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Faye A. (Gilmore) Clifton


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Faye A. (Gilmore) Clifton Obituary
Faye A. (nee Gilmore) Clifton

Woodford - Faye A. (nee Gilmore) Clifton, Age 91, passed away on July 10, 2019 in Kalamazoo. She was born in Woodford, Wisconsin on January 14, 1928, the daughter of Cecil O. and Edith Louise (Maaske) Gilmore. She was married on December 20, 1947 to James A. Clifton. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her youngest son, Douglas and her sister, Ruth Hansen. Faye leaves to cherish her memory her children, Margaret Ruth, Peter James and Catherine Faye (J.D. Smith), and her beloved grandchildren, Paige Catherine Clifton-Steele, Clifford Smith and Daniel James Clifton. In accordance with her wishes, cremation will take place and a gathering to celebrate her life will be held at The Fountains at Bronson Place on Sunday, July 21st from 1 to 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a related to the environment, animal welfare or human rights, c/o the funeral home. For Faye's full obituary and to share a condolence message, please visit www.joldersma-klein.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from July 13 to July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joldersma & Klein Funeral Home
Download Now