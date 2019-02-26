|
|
Federico "Fed" Abarca
Green Bay - Federico "Fed" Abarca, 18, was welcomed into Heaven by his grandparents and will forever be embraced by his loving grandmothers arms.
Gathering of family and friends will be held from 2:00 P.M. to 6:30 P.M. on Monday, March 4, 2019 in the Community room at St. Willebrord Catholic Church, 209 S. Adams Street. A Funeral Service will be held at 7:00 P.M. with Rev. Andrew G. Cribben O.Praem officiating. A complete obituary will appear in the Friday edition.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 26, 2019