Felix Van EnkenvoortGreen Bay - Felix R. Van Enkenvoort, 72, passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully at home on October 8, 2020. He was born on September 8, 1948 to the late Henry and Inez (Cornelius) Van Enkenvoort of DePere, Wisconsin. He graduated from West DePere High School in 1967. He married Lynn L. Gossen out of high school on December 30, 1967, they had 2 children, and divorced as friends in January 1998. He met and married his best friend Theresa A. Mueller on September 9, 2009 in a ceremony in their backyard. He retired from Schreiber Foods, after over 40 years of employment. He was a very hard working man who had a heart of gold and would be there for anyone. His smile and laugh was contagious, but it was his joking that brought the smile and laughter to everyone's face. He enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers, Wisconsin Badgers, and sports on his recliner with his dogs. His passions were golfing and bowling with his buddies, and to get all family and friends together for his well-known 4th of July Party. 'Booyah' for everyone. He achieved a Perfect Bowling Game (300) many times. He was a loving and dedicated husband, father, brother, grandpa, and friend.Felix is survived by his wife, Theresa (Mueller) Van Enkenvoort, daughter Tracy Van Enkenvoort, and son Felix Jr. Brothers: Henry Van Enkenvoort, and Leroy (Butch) and Chris (Vaneperen) Van Enkenvoort, Sister Patricia (Van Enkenvoort) and Steve Lauterbach; step daughter Stacy Denruyter; step grandchildren Justin Denruyter, Nate Denruyter, and David Denruyter; step great grand-daughter Aaliah Denruyter; Mother-in-law Pat Mueller; Sister-in-laws: Sue and Jim Burkel, and Marie Smith; Brother-in-laws: Steve (Jill) Mueller, Gary (Sara) Mueller, and Kevin (Renee) Mueller; Friend Lynn L. Gossen; beloved dogs, Sparky, Rosebud, and Jordy; great-granddaughter, great-cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, friends, and those whose heart he touched.He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Inez; Siblings: Henrietta Rudie, John Van Enkenvoort, Marcelline Jordan, Grace Skenadore, Tina Marie Van Enkenvoort, and Arleen Van Enkenvoort.Friends may call after 5:00PM on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Ryan Funeral Home 305 N. Tenth Street, De Pere, until time of service at 7:00PM.A Livestream of the service may be watched at 7:00PM on the Ryan Funeral Home Facebook page.