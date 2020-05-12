|
Fern Anderson
Green Bay - Fern L (Benser) (Galien) Anderson, Green Bay, WI, formerly of Coleman, WI; passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Fern was born on January 30, 1923 in Crandon, WI. Daughter of the late William Sr. and Anna (Wurtinger) Benser. Fern grew up in a logging camp near Woodlawn, WI and attended grade school in Jones Spur in Forest County; graduating from 8th grade in 1936. Her family moved to rural Lena area in 1937. In the early 1940's, Fern worked in Sturgeon Bay for a short time at the shipyards. In May, 1946, she married Ruland Galien at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Lena, WI. They lived in several places in Wisconsin during their marriage because of Ruland's road construction work. They finally settled on a small farm in Abrams where they lived until the time of his death in January, 1960. Fern and her three young children later moved to the Pound/Coleman area in 1961. She worked at Witt's grocery store in Oconto Falls, and for many years tended bar part-time for numerous weddings and other social events in the Coleman area. On November 5, 1966 she married Norman Anderson at St John's Lutheran Church, Town of Grover, Peshtigo, WI. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2016. Fern was an avid bowler for many years. She always had a big garden each summer and sold some of her home-grown vegetables to the neighbors in the area. Upon Norman's retirement, they enjoyed driving across country with their travel trailer to spend part of the winter months in southern California. She was well known in later years for her yearly summer rummage sales in Coleman. You could always get a good bargain. In October, 2014, Fern and Norman moved from Coleman to Green Bay, WI. Shortly thereafter, Norman's health began to fail and he passed away on July 1, 2017. Survivors include one daughter: Ruby (Ronald) Fisher, Green Bay; two sons and two stepsons: Wayne (Pat) Galien, Little Suamico; Kurtis (Karen) Galien, Pound; James Anderson, Peshtigo; Steve (Sharon) Anderson, Zion Grove, PA; and daughter-in-law Nancy M. Anderson, Green Bay. Also surviving is one brother-in-law, Leon Galien, Manitowoc. She is also survived by six granddaughters, two great-granddaughters, and many nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Ruland and Norman; one son Jerry Anderson; one daughter-in-law Sue Anderson; all of her five brothers and four sisters and their spouses: Vincent (Loval) Benser, Leo (Myrtle) Benser, Walter (Effie) Benser, William Jr. (Alma) Benser, George (Betty) Benser; Myrtle (Carl) Gunderson, Deloris (Charles) Chase, and Almara (Norman) Braun and an infant sister Leona. Fern's family gives a heartfelt Thank You to Century Ridge Elderly Care and Unity Hospice for their care and compassion during this difficult time. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, a private graveside service for immediate family only will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Crandon, WI. The family requests no flowers. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to . Funeral arrangements are being handled by Rhodes-Charapata Funeral Home, Coleman, WI.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from May 12 to May 13, 2020