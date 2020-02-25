Services
Schinderle Funeral Home Inc
1600 Schinderle Ln
Algoma, WI 54201
920-487-2662
Resources
More Obituaries for Fern Magle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fern Magle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fern Magle Obituary
Fern Magle

Algoma - Fern J. Magle, Algoma, passed away Monday Feb. 24, 2020 at home unexpectedly. She was born June 26, 1928 in Rio Creek to Joseph and Alvina (Lohrey) Witcpalek.

Fern married Glenn Magle in Algoma.

Fern loved playing cards, going up to their cabin in Armstrong Creek and being outdoors, enjoyed many trips that she had taken with Shirley O., She was a member of St. Mary Church and Rosary Society and the Legion Auxiliary.

She is survived by her four children Glenn (Sandy) Magle Jr., Patt Ebel, Karen Classon (Kirk Ciorga) and Ray Magle; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Glenn Sr., two brothers Harold and Joe Witcpalek and other brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Family and friends may gather at ST. Mary Catholic Church, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 from 9:00 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM with Father Alvan Amadi officiaitng. Burial in the Evergreen Cemetery.

The SCHINDERLE FUNERAL HOME, Algoma, assisted the family with arrangements.

Express your sympathy, memories and pictures on Fern's tribute wall at www.schinderle.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 25 to Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fern's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -