Fern Magle
Algoma - Fern J. Magle, Algoma, passed away Monday Feb. 24, 2020 at home unexpectedly. She was born June 26, 1928 in Rio Creek to Joseph and Alvina (Lohrey) Witcpalek.
Fern married Glenn Magle in Algoma.
Fern loved playing cards, going up to their cabin in Armstrong Creek and being outdoors, enjoyed many trips that she had taken with Shirley O., She was a member of St. Mary Church and Rosary Society and the Legion Auxiliary.
She is survived by her four children Glenn (Sandy) Magle Jr., Patt Ebel, Karen Classon (Kirk Ciorga) and Ray Magle; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Glenn Sr., two brothers Harold and Joe Witcpalek and other brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Family and friends may gather at ST. Mary Catholic Church, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 from 9:00 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM with Father Alvan Amadi officiaitng. Burial in the Evergreen Cemetery.
The SCHINDERLE FUNERAL HOME, Algoma, assisted the family with arrangements.
Express your sympathy, memories and pictures on Fern's tribute wall at www.schinderle.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 25 to Feb. 29, 2020