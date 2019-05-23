|
Florence (Ostrenga) Denessen
Green Bay - Florence (Ostrenga) Denessen, 91, Green Bay, passed away peacefully, Tuesday morning, May 21, 2019. Born on December 16, 1927, in Green Bay, she is the daughter of the late Martin and Emily Ostrenga. She was a graduate of East High School class of '46. Flo worked at the Green Bay Telephone Company, H.C. Prange as a personal shopper, and then worked at Tangles Hair Salon as a receptionist and retired at the age of 80. Flo married Richard C. Denessen in Green Bay. She loved golf and was a member of Northbrook Country Club. Over her career in golf she won the Brown County Tournament, Wisconsin State Tournament, Oneida Golf and Riding, and many other tournaments around the state of Wisconsin. She enjoyed teaching her children golf. Flo was a season ticket holder of the Packers and a fan of the Brewers. Flo also enjoyed traveling, reading, movies, playing bridge, bingo, making goulash, making brown bread and fudge, bowling, Friday night fish frys, crossword puzzles, and Frank Sinatra.
She is survived by her four children, Mark Denessen of Green Bay, Cris Taylor of Green Bay, Lori (Tom) Zimmerman of Windsor, WI, Kelly (Shelly) Denessen of Snohomish, WA; grandchildren, Doug (Alicia) Denessen, Krystal Denessen and her significant other Kyle Werchek, Sarah (Dwight) Weber, Nick (Beth) Zimmerman, Greg (Frances) Zimmerman, Robert Denessen, Shelby Denessen, Sydney, Conner, and Carly Denessen; great grandchildren, Max Werchek, Greyson and Owen Fezette, Derek and Devin Weber, Pamela (Doug) Towns, Emily and Meghan Zimmerman; great great grandchildren, Dylan Denessen and Dustin Towns; siblings, her loving older sister, Dotty Ostrenga; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Flo was preceded in death by her parents; son, Scott Denessen; sister, Helen Michiels and brother Robert (Kathy) Ostrenga.
Visitation at Malcore Funeral Home 701 N. Baird St Saturday May 25 from 11 AM until the time of the service at 12:30 PM
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Unity Hospice and Moraine Ridge Reflections. The rest of the family would like to thank our sister Lori, for her tireless efforts to make Mom's last years as comfortable and dignified as possible.
A final farewell to her Golf, Bridge, and Movie friends.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 23, 2019