Florence Donovan
De Pere - Florence M. Donovan, 91, of De Pere died Saturday, February 1, 2020. As a leapling born on February 29, 1928, she was just shy of celebrating her 23rd birthday. She was of 100% Irish descent and proud of it.
Florence was the youngest of three sisters born to the late Ralph and Marcella (Bradley) Fenlon and grew up near Maple Grove, WI. She graduated from St. Patrick's Catholic School in Maple Grove, De Pere High School, Manitowoc Teacher's College and University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. She began her long teaching career at the age of 19 at the one-room Stark School in Wayside, WI. From there she moved to the Green Bay public school system where she taught at the Webster School and Allouez School for many years.
Florence married Francis (Frank) Donovan on December 26, 1959 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Maple Grove. She and Frank adopted two children who became her raison d'etre. She took a break from teaching full-time to raise them. However, she returned to teaching full-time at Notre Dame Elementary School in De Pere when her youngest entered first grade there. She remained at Notre Dame for 25 years where she taught 5th grade. She had the good fortune of having both of her children and eventually her grandson in her classroom at Notre Dame. She retired in 1997 after having taught for 50 years.
The untimely death of her husband, Frank, on June 6, 1988 was a challenging time for her but it opened a new chapter in her life. Florence never remarried, but she was fortunate enough to meet an outgoing gentleman also of Irish descent, Jim Kiley, with whom she would share a large portion of her life for the next 25 years.
In addition, Florence was proud to be instrumental in the formative years of her grandson's life because, due to various circumstances, he came to live with her when he was 13 and stayed until he joined the U.S. Marine Corp as a young adult.
Florence was very social and enjoyed being around people. Through the years she loved to travel, play golf, play cards (including bridge and hand and foot) and enjoyed bowling. She traveled the world with friends and family. She was involved with the Mystery Hills Women's Golf League, the Brown County Community Women's Club, the Green Bay Area Chamber of Commerce (including most recently distributing information during the Packers' 2019 training camp about area events) and many other organizations through the years.
In her later years she enjoyed her Tuesday breakfast group and her Friday evening dinners with friends.
Florence was a long-time and active member of the St Francis Xavier Parish in De Pere where she was an usher, eucharistic minister and a member of the Altar Rosary Society.
Florence is survived by one daughter: Susan Moore, De Pere; one son and son-in-law: Tim Donovan and Walter Krause, New York, NY; one grandson: Louis Sierra, Yuma, AZ; two granddaughters: Lacey Bass and Ashley Bass, De Pere; one great grandson: Kyrie Owens, De Pere; one niece: Amy (Bill) Dixon, Monona, WI; one nephew: Ed Eberhardt; other family and friends. She was predeceased by her parents: Ralph and Marcella (Bradley) Fenlon; her husband: Frank Donovan; sisters and brothers-in-law: Beatrice and Fred Eberhardt and Betty and Don Baeten; companion: Jim Kiley; and nephew: Steven Eberhardt.
Family and friends may visit at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 220 S. Michigan Street, De Pere, on Thursday, February 6, from 9:00am until 10:45am. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am with the Rev. Richard Getchel officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, De Pere. Cotter Funeral and Cremation Care is assisting the family.
The family would like to thank the staff in the ICU at St. Vincent Hospital; especially Renee, and all the 9th floor staff; especially Dr. Ai, Dr. Pant and Dr. AJ. You were all so kind in her final days.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020