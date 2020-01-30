|
Florence E. (Cooney) Zich Nuthals
Green Bay - Florence E. (Cooney) Zich Nuthals, 98, died Monday, January 27, 2020.
Friends may call at Annunciation Catholic Church, 401 N. Gray St., from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, February 8; followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.
The complete obituary will be published in Sunday's edition.
