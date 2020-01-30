Services
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Annunciation Catholic Church
401 N. Gray St.
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
Florence E. Zich (Cooney) Nuthals

Florence E. Zich (Cooney) Nuthals Obituary
Florence E. (Cooney) Zich Nuthals

Green Bay - Florence E. (Cooney) Zich Nuthals, 98, died Monday, January 27, 2020.

Friends may call at Annunciation Catholic Church, 401 N. Gray St., from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, February 8; followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Blaney Funeral Home is assisting the family. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.

The complete obituary will be published in Sunday's edition.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
