1/1
Florence G. White
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Florence G. White

Green Bay - Florence G. White, 93, rejoined her husband, daughter and parents on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. She was born January 2, 1927 to Frank and Annette (Vannieuvenhoven) Wesoloski. On May 25, 1946, she married Robert J. White, Sr. He preceded her in death on January 5, 1984. Flo's greatest joys were her family, sewing and bowling.

She is survived by her children, Robert (Sandy) White, Jr., Richard (Kris) White, Patricia White, Jean (Michael) Walters, Timothy (Kathy) White, Mary White (Jim Kibilowski),William (Amy) White, Debra (Dan) Cavil, Thomas (Amy) White; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Carol Nuthals; brother-in-law, Gene White; many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; daughter, Little Betty; four brothers, Raymond, Norbert "Buddy", Norman, Francis; two sisters, Agnes and Marge.

Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 12 to 2 p.m. Friday, August 7; followed by the Funeral Service at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Fort Howard Memorial Park. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com.

The White family thanks the staff of Sun Valley and Heartland Hospice for their compassionate care.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
Send Flowers
AUG
7
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay
1521 Shawano Ave.
Green Bay, WI 54303
920-494-7447
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blaney Funeral Home - Green Bay

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved