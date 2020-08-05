Florence G. White
Green Bay - Florence G. White, 93, rejoined her husband, daughter and parents on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. She was born January 2, 1927 to Frank and Annette (Vannieuvenhoven) Wesoloski. On May 25, 1946, she married Robert J. White, Sr. He preceded her in death on January 5, 1984. Flo's greatest joys were her family, sewing and bowling.
She is survived by her children, Robert (Sandy) White, Jr., Richard (Kris) White, Patricia White, Jean (Michael) Walters, Timothy (Kathy) White, Mary White (Jim Kibilowski),William (Amy) White, Debra (Dan) Cavil, Thomas (Amy) White; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Carol Nuthals; brother-in-law, Gene White; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; daughter, Little Betty; four brothers, Raymond, Norbert "Buddy", Norman, Francis; two sisters, Agnes and Marge.
Visitation will be at Blaney Funeral Home, 1521 Shawano Ave., from 12 to 2 p.m. Friday, August 7; followed by the Funeral Service at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Fort Howard Memorial Park. To send online condolences, please go to www.BlaneyFuneralHome.com
The White family thanks the staff of Sun Valley and Heartland Hospice for their compassionate care.