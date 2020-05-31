Florence Kowalkowski
Pulaski - Florence Kowalkowski, 93, of Pulaski, WI, died peacefully surrounded by her four children on Wednesday evening, May 27, 2020. The fifth of 12 children, Florence was born to Stanley and Frances (Kabara) Stepien on April 12, 1927, in Sobieski, and grew up on the family farm in Sampson. Despite growing up during the great depression, she had nothing but fond memories of her childhood. She graduated from Oconto Falls High School in 1945, and then worked as a waitress at Kaap's Restaurant to earn money for college. In 1949, Florence graduated as a Registered Nurse from St. Mary's School of Nursing and fulfilled what can only be described as a spiritual calling. She worked at St. Vincent Hospital and at clinics in Green Bay and Pulaski.
Florence was an ardent volunteer throughout her life, teaching her family the importance of compassion through her actions. She volunteered in the pastoral care department at St. Mary's Hospital; provided hospice care; served as a Eucharistic minister, both at church and for the sick and homebound; volunteered at election polls; worked with the Red Cross Bloodmobile; and was always ready to take a call from anyone who needed anything from nursing care to groceries. In 2006, the Green Bay Press Gazette recognized Florence as an "Everyday Hero." Florence was a faith-filled member of Assumption B.V.M. Parish in Pulaski, where she belonged to the Council of Catholic Women. She also served as the council's President and was named Mother of the Year.
On May 20, 1950, Florence married Frank Kowalkowski. The couple settled in the Pulaski area and enjoyed 55 years of marriage. She helped her husband start Pulaski Ready Mix Concrete, which went on to become Red-D-Mix Concrete, now located in Ashwaubenon and Appleton.
Florence's "can do" attitude was inspirational for both work and play. She was an avid bridge player, enjoyed taking her children skiing, spent time at the cottage with family and friends, and took trips to Arizona. She blessed her grandchildren with many wonderful memories such as hiding "pirate" treasure in the sand and decorating her home for every holiday.
Survivors include four children: Michaeleen "Mickey" Kowalkowski Roy, Green Bay, Debbie Kowalkowski-Funk (Richard Funk), Green Bay, Brian "Skip" (Karrie) Kowalkowski, Green Bay, Frank "JR" (Julie) Kowalkowski, DePere; 10 grandchildren: Katlin, Michael, Logan, Nicholas, Jonah, Breanna, Emma, Eli, Olivia, and Grace; two great granddaughters: Nora and Saevi; siblings: Lloyd Stepien, Marie (Ben) Schoenborn, Lorraine Stepien, Dennis (Joanne) Stepien, Jerry (Dottie) Stepien, Bonnie (Dick) McDermid, and Tom (Diane) Stepien; sisters-in-law: Marion Stepien and Alice Kowalkowski; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank, on December 10, 2005; siblings: Julie (Bob) Heinzen, Sister Dolorice (Stephanie) Stepien, Louis Stepien, Sophie (Donald) Kraszewski, and Dottie Stepien; and Frank's siblings: Henrietta (Louis) Walla, Sig Kowalkowski, and Dolores (Robert) Nowak.
Florence's family will gather for a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 11th, at Assumption B.V.M. Church, Pulaski, Fr. Patrick Gawrylewski, O.F.M. presiding. Private entombment will take place in Allouez Catholic Mausoleum.
If you are uncomfortable attending this gathering the family will understand.. You are asked to wear a mask and respect social distancing guidelines if you attend.
Since it might not be possible to be with the family in person, you are welcome to send any cards or condolences to the funeral home (make sure you put the family's name on the outside envelope and your return address) and we will forward your cards and messages to the Kowalkowski family.
The family would like to thank the staff at Unity Hospice for their exceptional care.
The family would like to thank the staff at Unity Hospice for their exceptional care.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on May 31, 2020.