|
|
Florence L. Kuchenbecker
Wayside - Florence L. Kuchenbecker, 92, Wayside, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning August 6, 2019 with her family at her side. She was born June 4, 1927 to the late Carl and Cora (Natzke) Loppnow. On October 18, 1947 she was united in marriage to Lloyd Kuchenbecker.
Florence was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Morrison. Florence was a home maker and worked alongside Lloyd on the family farm. She always looked forward to spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her children; Richard (Debra) Kuchenbecker, Greenleaf, Bonnie (Ken) Isley, Greenleaf, Lois (Lee) Wicker, Kaukauna, James (Tess) Kuchenbecker, Eagle River, and Judy (Joe) Mayer, Brillion. Sixteen grandchildren and twenty-eight great grandchildren further survive.
Her siblings; Norman Loppnow, Wilmer (Barbara) Loppnow, Verna Borchardt, and sister in law Gloria Kuchenbecker, as well as numerous nieces and nephews survive her.
Florence was preceded in death by her husband Lloyd, an infant son, her siblings; Marvin Loppnow, Arvilla (Marvin) Kuchenbecker, Irene (Alvin) Zeamer, as well as brothers in law sisters in law; Jean Loppnow, Gilbert Borchardt, Wilma (Alfred) Otto, Lester (Clara) Kuchenbecker, and Arthur Kuchenbecker.
Friends may call after 10:00AM Saturday August 10, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church, Morrison, until time of service at 1:00PM with Pastor James Enderle officiating burial in the church cemetery. Please go to www.nickelfh.com to send online condolences to the family. Nickel Funeral Home, Morrison is assisting the family with arrangements.
Special thanks to West Haven in Brillion and Heartland Hospice.
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019