Florence Lois FitzGerald
WEST DE PERE - Florence Lois FitzGerald, 89, of West De Pere, passed away with her family at her bedside at Journey Care Hospice in Glenview, IL, Tuesday, February 19, 2019.
She was born to the late Walter and Lillian (DuChateau) Wilson on March 21, 1929 in Green Bay. She married Raymond FitzGerald on March 28, 1959 and had three children together. As a young woman, Florence worked at the Davies Dental Lab until the first of her three children was born.
She was an active part of the Green Bay Seventh Day Adventist Church, acting as a deaconess as well as maintenance of the facilities. Later, Florence enjoyed her employment providing demos at Sam's Club where she made many friends that remained in contact until her passing. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and in April of 2011 moved to Illinois to be closer to her daughters and their families.
Survivors include her brother Gregg (Marilyn) Wilson, Green Bay, WI; daughter Mary (Steve) Martin, Morton Grove, IL; son, Ray Jr., (Toby) FitzGerald, Highlands Ranch, CO; daughter Amy (Allan) Maranan, Morton Grove, IL and 5 granddaughters.
Florence was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond FitzGerald, brother Earl Wilson and sister Marian Handevidt.
Family and friends may call at the SDA Church of Green Bay, 1414 Shawano Avenue, on Saturday, February 23 from 1:30-3:00p.m. Funeral service at 3:00 p.m. at the church with Pastor Steve Aust presiding. Online condolences welcome at www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com
Published in Green Bay Press-Gazette on Feb. 22, 2019